Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 23rd.

About Mirrabooka Investments

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.