Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.78) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.96) to GBX 276 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.87).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.61) on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 213.60 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($5.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.23), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,645.52).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

