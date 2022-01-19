Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $304.72 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,853 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $304,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 508,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $198,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 88,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 362,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $467.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

