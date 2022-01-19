Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Intel worth $222,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,624,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

INTC opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.