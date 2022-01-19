Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,593 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $191,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $514.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $603.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

