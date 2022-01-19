Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 49,293 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 49,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $169,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

