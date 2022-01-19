MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $760.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.36 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,580. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

