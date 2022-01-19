Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.80. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands.

MOLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

