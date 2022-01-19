Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $9.17. Momo shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,624,587 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Momo by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Momo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after buying an additional 515,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

