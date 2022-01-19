MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.7% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 13.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

