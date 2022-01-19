Morgan Stanley Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.25 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.46.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Coty by 111,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

