Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 688.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mplx by 21.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

