Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II accounts for 1.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,234,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 230,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $7,899,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter.

In other Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

