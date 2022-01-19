Must Asset Management Inc. Takes $459,000 Position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. AudioEye comprises approximately 0.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

AEYE stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

