Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

