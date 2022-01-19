Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after buying an additional 576,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,105,000 after buying an additional 195,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 257,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.