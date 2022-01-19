Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.