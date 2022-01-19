Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

