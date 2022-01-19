Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

NDAQ stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.