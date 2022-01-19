National Bank Financial Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

