NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Announces Dividend of $0.47

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,783 ($24.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £833.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.22. NB Private Equity Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150 ($15.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,969.93 ($26.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,821.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,525.58.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($24.81) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($408,051.58).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.