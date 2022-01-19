NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Martin A. Dietrich Sells 9,935 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

