Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.