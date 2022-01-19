Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Neogen
Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.
