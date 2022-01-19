Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,571,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,173,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $141.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

