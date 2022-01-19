NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of NETGEAR worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NETGEAR by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $880.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.