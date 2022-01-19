New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.04 on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.