New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.04 on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
