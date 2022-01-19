New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
