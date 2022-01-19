New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,908,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,615,113. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

