New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

