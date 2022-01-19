New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $649,000 Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STFC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. Equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.