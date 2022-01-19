New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,091 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.