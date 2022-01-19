New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,248 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cutera worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

