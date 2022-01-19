New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,120 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16 and a beta of 0.17. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,387. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.