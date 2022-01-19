New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,044 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

NYSE RIO opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

