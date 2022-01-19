New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Scholar Rock worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

