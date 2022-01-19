Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $48.56 million and $8.62 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00057950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.74 or 0.07416165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.24 or 0.99716391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.