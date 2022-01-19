Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.42. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

