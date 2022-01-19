Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%.

NCBS opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

