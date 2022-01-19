Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%.
NCBS opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
