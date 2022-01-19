Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of -0.56. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.