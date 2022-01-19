NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 5th Largest Position

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,999 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 4.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.19% of NIKE worth $428,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 250,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.