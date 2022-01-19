NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

NKE stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32. The company has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

