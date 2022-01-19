Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 811 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.