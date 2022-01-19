Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,998.26.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,477.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,772.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

