Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.29 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,996,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in V.F. by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 377.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 4.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

NYSE VFC opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

