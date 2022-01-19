Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,161 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

