Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.
NCLTF traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52. Nitori has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $216.02.
