Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

NCLTF traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52. Nitori has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $216.02.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.