NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,000 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,215,000 after buying an additional 142,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

