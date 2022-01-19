NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

