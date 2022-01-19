NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,925 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

AUY stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.