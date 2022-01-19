NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 10,982 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of -146.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

