NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 758 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

